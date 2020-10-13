Jay P. (Phil) Holman, 95, of Lincoln, passed away October 8, 2020. Born April 29, 1925 in Omaha, NE to Jay G. and Ruth (Speice) Holman. Jay served in the U. S. Army during WWII in the European Theatre of Operations, retiring as Colonel. Jay received his BS from University of Nebraska Lincoln and his MS at Kansas State University. He retired from the University of Nebraska Lincoln as Professor Emeritus, Department of Agricultural and Home Economics Communication. He was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church and Elder, VFW, American Legion Post #3, Reserve Officers Association, Retired Officers Association, Lincoln Sky Knights RC Club, and Gamma Sigma Delta fraternity.