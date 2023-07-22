Jay N. Carpenter

November 24, 1938 - July 20, 2023

Every man's life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived that distinguishes one man from another. Jay Carpenter lived his life to the fullest extent. We are saddened to announce Jay entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Jay Nolan Carpenter was born at home in Douglas, to Erma (Reed) and Alva Carpenter on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 1938, the fourth of five children. Jay attended Douglas Public Schools and graduated with the Class of 1955 and then attend UNL for one year.

College wasn't for Jay, so he enlisted in the Army, following all three of his brothers into military service. Imagine how difficult, yet the pride of his parents to have all four of their sons in the military at the same time! Jay spent two years stationed in Germany during the Cold War as a Tank Battalion Welder.

After two years of service, Jay received a hardship discharge to return home to help with the family farm, following the death of his father due to an accidental electrocution during a July storm. It was two long months before Jay was able to return home; he was unable to attend his Dad's funeral.

Upon his return, Jay helped with the family farm, until he took a job pulling house trailers coast to coast across the United States. He felt fortunate to be able to see almost all of the states during his travels.

Jay decided that he wanted to be closer to home and he purchased the Douglas Service Station from Ellen Roetan, following her husband, Red's, death. Jay took over the Service Station and had to borrow $50 for the cash drawer to get started. He operated this station for many years.

In January of 1966, Jay was united in marriage to Irene Novotny. In November of 1966, their daughter, Maria Colleen was born, followed by their son, Gregory Jay in March of 1969. Their family was now complete.

In 1969, the family moved to Sterling, where they purchased Doc Juilfs' Service Station. Jay and Irene merged the two territories into Carpenter Oil and ran the businesses for many years, hiring Tony Gerdes and Dave Schuster to drive tank wagons.

During his time in Douglas, Jay served as Fire Chief, and then was also a member of the Sterling Fire Department for many years. Jay was a member of the Sterling School Board and was President of the Board when the gym was built.

In 1993, the family continued their business growth by building, owning, and operating the Jet Stop Convenience Store, and Carpenter Oil was sold to the Farmer's Cooperative. Jay and Irene purchased the Sterling grocery store from Darrell Rathe and owned and operated both businesses until they sold the grocery store in 1997. They continued to operate The Jet Stop until 2007 when they sold it to the Buhr family. During these business-filled years, Jay and Irene also owned three carwashes, located in Hickman, Tecumseh, and Sterling.

Jay is survived by his wife of 58 years, Irene, of Sterling; son, Greg (Jill) of Cortland; grandsons: Alexander of Council Bluffs, IA, and Zachary of Cortland; brother-in-law, Alan Robb of Lincoln; many nieces and nephews; step-grandchildren, Morgan Shea (Troy Sedlacek) of Omaha, Jordan (Maddie) Shea of Adams, and Tanner Shea (Saige Angleton) of Omaha; also a plethora of friends. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Erma and Alva; daughter, Maria (2012); brothers and sisters-in-law: Darl and Jackie, Roy and Agnes, and Duane and Doris; sister, Colleen Robb.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Sterling Community Center, 420 Broadway St., Sterling, with Pastor Doyle Karst officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 AM on Monday at the Community Center. Casual dress is requested. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard. Cremation will follow the funeral service. Private inurnment of the cremains will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery of Douglas. Friends are invited to join the family for lunch following the funeral service. The body will lie in state at the Zink-Fox Funeral Home on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM. The family will greet friends on Sunday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Rose Hill Cemetery Association in Douglas.

Zink-Fox Funeral Home of Sterling is in charge of the arrangements (www.foxfuneralhome.net).