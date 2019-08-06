August 3, 2019
Jay M. Gorton, 81 of Lincoln, passed away on August 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife Gerry A. Gorton; daughters Jill A. Gorton and Julie L. Keech; grandsons Will J. Keech and Trey A. Gorton; sisters Sue Lawlor, Jayne (Carl) Ofe, and Linda Gorton. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Margaret Gorton and son-in-law Bill Keech.
Jay's final resting place will be in Red Feather Lakes, CO. No local services are planned. Memorials can be directed to Bryan Foundation or Dialysis Center of Lincoln. Butherus, Maser and Love is in charge of arrangements.
