June 5, 2020

Jay D. Benson, 69, of Lincoln, passed away Friday June 5, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Linton, Indiana to Bruce and Joyce Benson. His father was an Officer in the Navy, so he grew up traveling the world. Jay met his wife, Norma, through her brother, while they both attended the University of Nebraska. They were married for almost 47 years and made Lincoln their home where they raised their two daughters.

Jay made his career working in the Photo Department at the Lincoln Journal Star for 40 years. Jay enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, camping, and working in the yard. While living overseas, Jay grew to love the game of soccer, and he shared this love with his family. He enjoyed coaching both his daughter's soccer teams when they were young. He had a knack for winning contests which varied from baseball tickets to a trip to the Bahamas. Jay didn't sit still and kept himself busy by fixing things and tinkering around the house. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was quick with cheesy dad jokes.