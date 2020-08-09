× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 8, 1976 - June 27, 2020

Jason T Clasen (43) passed June 27, 2020. Born Nov. 8, 1976, in Wichita, Kansas, and lived in Douglass, Kansas. Jason was a 1996 graduate of Rose Hill High School and 2001 Friends University Alumni. Attained rank of Eagle Scout, and a member of Explorer Unit Rose Hill Police Cadets.

Jason moved his family to Lincoln and worked 14 years for BNSF Railway as a carman. He loved camping and being outside in nature; had a passion for motorcycles and rode long and often.

Jason is survived by his parents, Chris and Janet Clasen of Wichita; son Leighton Hugh Clasen of Tennessee; and Connor Owen Clasen of Lincoln.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2 p.m. September 19 at Summit Church, 10225 E Kellogg Drive, Wichita, Kansas. Memorials to Summit Church or ASPCA.

