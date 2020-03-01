March 27, 1973 - February 24, 2020
Jason Calkins was born in the very early morning March 27, 1973. He was brought home in blue silk footsie jammies. He had black hair and black eyes, and was beautiful. He was so loved. His first two years were spent in Germany. He graduated from Douglas High School and attended UNL for one year. He grew up in Douglas only a few blocks from the girl he fell in love with and married in 2000. He was a small town boy. He would help anyone and everyone. He had a great and kind heart. And he was so loved. Jason loved his family above everything, and they so loved him. Jason enjoyed collecting guns, camping with his family, and Husker football. Jason was a special person, and he was so loved.
Jason is survived by his wife, Nikki, and their children, Lilliana & Reese; his mom and step-dad, Karen & Steve Pester of Palmyra; his dad, Roger Calkins of Lincoln; his brother, Nick Calkins of Lincoln; his sister, Echo Pester of Palmyra; his mother-in-law and spouse, Rhonda & Dean DeButts of Lincoln; his father-in-law and partner, Barry Hergenrader and Renae Keim of Sterling; his grandmother, Joan Calkins; brother-in-law and partner, Marshall Hergenrader and Marlene McIntosh of Lincoln; brother-in-law Cameron Hergenrader of Palmyra; sister-in-law and spouse Brittany & Dan Robotham of Palmyra; step-brother Steven Calkins, partner Katie Holmbeck and their son Corbynn; nieces and nephew Braelynn, Parker and Layne. His dog, Opal, is missing him.
Services will be 4 PM on Monday, March 2, at Butherus, Maser & Love, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Casual clothing is requested. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.