Jason Calkins was born in the very early morning March 27, 1973. He was brought home in blue silk footsie jammies. He had black hair and black eyes, and was beautiful. He was so loved. His first two years were spent in Germany. He graduated from Douglas High School and attended UNL for one year. He grew up in Douglas only a few blocks from the girl he fell in love with and married in 2000. He was a small town boy. He would help anyone and everyone. He had a great and kind heart. And he was so loved. Jason loved his family above everything, and they so loved him. Jason enjoyed collecting guns, camping with his family, and Husker football. Jason was a special person, and he was so loved.