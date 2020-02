Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Jason Calkins was born on March 27, 1973 and passed away in Lincoln on February 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2 at 4:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street.) Casual clothing is requested and memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.