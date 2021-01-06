Janis P. Bauers, 89, of Lincoln, passed away on January 3, 2021 at Tabitha Nursing and Rehabilitation center. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 8 at 10:30 A.M. with Pastor Dan Wing officiating. This service is limited to the family but will be livestreamed online at www.wyuka.com. This will be accessible to the public via Janis' obituary page. Memorials may be made in care of the Bauers Family. Wyuka Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.