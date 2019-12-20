March 17, 1931 - December 17, 2019
Janis Lipins, 88, of Lincoln, passed away December 17, 2019. Born March 17, 1931 in Malupe, Latvija to Julijs and Emilija (Kreslins) Lipins. Janis did cartography for the U. S. Government Dept. of Soil Conservation. He was a member of the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served as treasurer for many years. He was also a member of Daugavas Vanagi, the church choir, and involved in many theatrical plays put on by the church.
He was a caring and compassionate husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was extremely involved with his family's day to day living, from taxiing and babysitting kids to building and repairing the Lipins' homes.
Family members include his wife Anta; sons Erik (Amy) Lipins and Roland (Robyn) Lipins; daughter-in-law Mara Zigurs; grandchildren Evija, Lauren and Mikael, Rachel, Brian, Kollin, Tristan, Vilis, Ilze , Tiffany Sorge; great-grandchildren Landon, Arija, Lexis and Harmony; brother Guntis (Vija) Lipins. Preceded in death by his son Peteris; parents; and sister Valda.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. No Visitation/Cremation