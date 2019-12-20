Janis Lipins, 88, of Lincoln, passed away December 17, 2019. Born March 17, 1931 in Malupe, Latvija to Julijs and Emilija (Kreslins) Lipins. Janis did cartography for the U. S. Government Dept. of Soil Conservation. He was a member of the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served as treasurer for many years. He was also a member of Daugavas Vanagi, the church choir, and involved in many theatrical plays put on by the church.