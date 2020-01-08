Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Janis Lipins, age 88, of Lincoln passed away December 17, 2019. Born on March 17, 1931 in Malupe, Latvija. Survived by wife Anta; sons Eriks (Amy) and family, Rolands (Robyn) and family; daughter-in-law Mara Zigurs and family; brother Guntis (Vija) and family. Preceded in death by son Peteris; sister Valda and parents.