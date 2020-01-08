March 17, 1931 - December 17, 2019
Janis Lipins, age 88, of Lincoln passed away December 17, 2019. Born on March 17, 1931 in Malupe, Latvija. Survived by wife Anta; sons Eriks (Amy) and family, Rolands (Robyn) and family; daughter-in-law Mara Zigurs and family; brother Guntis (Vija) and family. Preceded in death by son Peteris; sister Valda and parents.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Friday (1-10-20) Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church, 33rd & C Streets. Memorials to Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church, Daugavas Vanagi or to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
