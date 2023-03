Janis K. Schmieding, of Utica, passed away on March 8, 2023. Survivors: husband Merle, children, Shawn (Melissa), Renee (Jeff) and Kristin, 5 grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation: 2-8 p.m. with family gathering 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Volzke funeral Home, Seward. Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 D. St., Utica.