Janis Ann Schleiger

August 24, 1932 – July 13, 2023

Janis Ann Schleiger, 90, of Lincoln, passed away July 13, 2023. Born August 24, 1932, to William and Lena (Homfeld) Hauschild. She was married to Kenneth Schleiger.

She is survived by her children, Mark Schleiger, Ken (Rose) Schleiger, Jr., Craig Schleiger and LeAnn (Richard) Robinson; grandchildren, Ken Schleiger III, Mathew Schleiger, Kaylin Robinson and Jaylene Robinson. Janis is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth.

Celebration of Janis's Life: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at American Lutheran Church, 4200 Vine St., Lincoln. Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. In leu of flowers, memorials may be directed to American Lutheran Church or Capital Humane Society.

Condolences at wyuka.com.