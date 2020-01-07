February 22, 1934 - January 1, 2020
Janiece Irene Bouwens, 85, of Lincoln, passed away January 1, 2020. Born February 22, 1934 in Falls City, NE to Alfred and Mabel (Swain) Koso. Homemaker. Member of Messiah Lutheran Church.
Family members include her sons Ron (Carrie) Bouwens, Don (Sandy) Bouwens, and Dave (Donna) Bouwens, all of Lincoln; daughter Sue (Dick) Rockenbach, Eagle; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Oscar and brother Edward Koso.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am Monday (1-6-20) Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 South 84th Street with Pastor James Fandrey officiating. Memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church or The Monarch. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Sunday with family present from 4-6 pm at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.