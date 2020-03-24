Janice Virginia (Hays) Stortenbecker, 99, Nebraska City, NE, died March 15, 2020 in Lincoln. Janice was born August 7, 1920 in Emerson, IA, to Ira Franklin Hays and Minnie Loretta (Hays) Hays. She was married to Henry E. Stortenbecker, on November 7, 1941 in Maryville, MO. Janice was a Homemaker, worked at the Pendleton woolen mill plant.

