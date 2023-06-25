Lincoln - A warm spirit and gentle soul, Janice is now where her faith has taken her. She is at peace in the arms of her Lord after a 9-year travail of dementia and Alzheimer's. From baptism at Friedens Lutheran to her last days in women's bible study at Sheridan Lutheran, the church was her sanctuary. And everyone was her friend. She leaves a legacy of joy and kindness with all who knew her at Zeman Elementary, Culler Jr. High, and Lincoln High. Forever a Link, Janice loved good times with good friends. Her bright smile and easy laugh were contagious. At UNL she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority, studying to be a teacher. For the sorority's first social mixer of her freshman year, the only name she recognized was Glenn Friendt. He had taken her to the LHS Senior Prom. He was nice but a really late bloomer. To her pleasant surprise USMC Boot Camp had turned him into a “real guy.” Then he became her rock and true love for over 50 years. In their early years Janice worked as a hospital aid, a church janitor, nursery school teacher, retail clerk and general contractor building their first home. She excelled as a home-maker in the greatest sense of the term. She called it “mansion management.” Janice was also the unofficial Chairman of the Board of the new ventures Glenn helped start. But, her most successful investment was in her two greatest treasures: Darren and Marcelle. That yielded immeasurable dividends with two wonderful daughters-in-law: Alma and Julie. Plus, the last great love of her life, grandson Benito.