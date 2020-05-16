December 19, 1933 - May 14, 2020
Janice R. Rolfsmeier, age 86 years, of Seward, born December 19, 1933, passed away May 14, 2020. Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17, Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Private Family Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 18, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. Pastor Scott Bruick will be officiating the service. You will be able to watch the service at stjohnseward.org/livestream.
Private Graveside Service at Seward Cemetery. Memorials: Legacy Fund for Seward County (Covid 19 response fund) or to the Rolfsmeier family for future designation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
