Janice Marilyn Ryman Kenner

June 26, 1928 - August 28, 2023

Janice Marilyn Ryman was born June 26, 1928, in Lincoln, Nebraska and died in Hebron, Nebraska on August 28, 2023, at the age of 95.

Janice was the daughter of Floyd W. Ryman and Pauline Moore Ryman. Janice graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946 and from UNL in 1949 and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Janice married James Rupert Kenner Jr. on August 12, 1950, in Tecumseh, Nebraska.

Janice is preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard Ryman. She is survived by four children: Mary Glover (Bill) of Phoenix AZ, J. Michael Kenner of Duck Creek Village UT, Jane Smith (Mike) of Bailey CO and Patrick (Carlece) of Hebron, NE and 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at the Presbyterian Church, 140 N 4th, in Hebron on September 18, 2023 at 10 AM. Book signing will be Sunday September 17, 2023 4-6PM at Kroll Funeral Home in Hebron, NE.

Condolences may be left at www.krollfh.com.

Kroll Funeral Home of Hebron, NE is in charge of arrangements.