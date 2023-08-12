Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. The family will be receiving friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., all on August 13, 2023. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward with Monsignor Robert Tucker and Father Raymond Jansen Celebrating the Mass. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight, NE.