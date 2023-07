Services will be held Tuesday, August 1st, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Community Evangelical Church, 6843 South Street in Lincoln. With a gravesite service in Gothenburg on Saturday, August 5th, at 2:00 p.m. at Gothenburg Cemetery, 41241 County Rd. Afterwards a gathering with family will be held to share memories of Jan at the Lutheran Church, 1512 Avenue G. See full obit online at AspenAfterCare.com.