Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, December 12, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo.Visitation, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 5-7 pm with 7:00 pm Vigil Service at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo.Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery in WahooMemorials in care of the family for future designation.Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences