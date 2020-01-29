July 30, 1934 - January 25, 2020
Janice L. Gossin, born July 30, 1934, in Grand Island, Nebraska. Janice grew-up on a farm north of Cairo, Nebraska and graduated from Cairo High School in 1951. Died, January 25, 2020, surrounded by the family she loved so well. Loving wife, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Aunt, and friend. Homemaker supreme, hospitality expert. School Kitchen Assistant, Calvary/Messiah Lutheran School and Lincoln Lutheran.
Survived by her husband of 65 years, John, daughters and spouses: Pam (Victor), Jill (Dave), Pat (Bob), Paul (Chris), daughter-in-law, Arla; sister, Jackie (DeWayne); brother-in-law, Dave, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Viola Steinke, son, Jeff, and sister-in-law, Sonja.
Visitation: Wednesday, January 29th, with family from 5-7:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Services: Thursday, January 30th, 10:00 AM at Holy Savior Lutheran Church, 4710 N. 10th Street, Lincoln, Pastor James Irwin, officiating. Graveside Service at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Indianola, Nebraska, Thursday afternoon at approximately 4:00 PM. Memorials to Metropolitan Community College Foundation – Jeff Gossin Scholarship Fund, Eastmont Foundation – Staff Scholarship Fund, or to Holy Savior Lutheran Church.
The Family thanks the staff members of St. Croix Hospice and of Eastmont for the loving service they provided to Jan while she was in their care.