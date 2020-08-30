Janice L. (Evers) Barr died, Monday August 24, 2020, at 85 years. Employed formerly at INS and the Veterans Administration. Member of the Moose Club #175, Eagles Club #4111 and American Legion Auxiliary #3 all of Lincoln. Member of the Eastridge Presbyterian Church. Attended UNL – Sigma Kappa sorority.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Janet and Timothy Harrah of Fort Thomas, KY; son Darrell Nickel of Phoenix AZ; granddaughters Caitlin, Jennifer and Amanda Harrah all of Fort Thomas, KY; niece and husband Debra and Gregg Boosalis of Lincoln; nephew Doug DeBoer of Lincoln; brother-in-law Cliff DeBoer of Lincoln; special friends Joni Myers of Lincoln; and Dean and Joyce Voage of Yuma, AZ. Preceded in death by husbands Charles C. O'Connor, Walter W. Barr, David White; parents Dr. and Mrs. Herbert Evers of Hickman; and sister Audrey DeBoer of Lincoln.