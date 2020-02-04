Janice K. Lampe

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beatrice. Burial: St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice. Visitation: Thursday, 9 A.M. – 8 P.M. Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice and at church one hour prior to service. The family will greet relatives and friends 6-7 P.M., Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials: to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net