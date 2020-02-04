Janice K. Lampe
View Comments

Janice K. Lampe

{{featured_button_text}}
Janice K. Lampe

Janice K. Lampe

February 2, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beatrice. Burial: St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice. Visitation: Thursday, 9 A.M. – 8 P.M. Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice and at church one hour prior to service. The family will greet relatives and friends 6-7 P.M., Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials: to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net

To send flowers to the family of Janice Lampe, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News