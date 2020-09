Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Janice Helen Underwood, age 84, Crete, passed away 9-22-2020. Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday, 9-25, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 805 Hawthorne Ave., Crete. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln are handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.