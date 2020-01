Janice Gossin passed away in Lincoln on Jan. 25, 2020 at the age of 85. Visitation will be on Wednesday January 29 from 5-7 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St. Funeral service will be on Thursday at 10 AM at Holy Savior Lutheran Church, 4710 N 10th St., with a burial to follow in Indianola, Neb.