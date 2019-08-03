February 27, 1934 - July 10, 2019
Janice Fern (Kunz) Silva, 85, of Milligan, was lost July 10, 2019 in a car accident along with her son Clarence “Snooks” Patzloff. Janice was born February 27, 1934 in Elmwood to Della (Hartsock) and Earl Kunz.
Survived by her children, Jim Wilson, Connie (Scott) Lewis, Bob Wilson, and Ed Silva; siblings Irene (Perry) King, Shirley Wait, Carol Johnson, Earl "Butch" Kunz, and Sandy Estes; dozens of grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and sister Loretta Pedersen.
A dual celebration of life will be held from 10 am - 2 pm Sunday, August 4, at Auld Pavilion. Please visit aspenaftercare.com
