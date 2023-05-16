Janice Breemes, 82 years old, passed peaceful surrounded by her family. Janice was born to Gerald and Velma Drake and was the oldest of 13 siblings. She grew up in Western, NE in a home filled with love, childhood antics and laughter that filled their home. Being the oldest in her family she carried the title of caregiver as she told many a story of rocking babies and babysitting her younger siblings. Janice would graduate from Western Public High School and later move to Lincoln, NE to attend community college. While in Lincoln she met and married her husband Larry Breemes, and together they had three children, Deron, Derek and Dawn. They continued to raise their children in Lincoln where Janice was active in all of her children's school activities and sporting events. Their home was open to the sounds of many of her children's friends coming and going, she was a second mother to many. Over the years, Janice worked in several occupations, advertising representative at the Lincoln Journal Star newspaper, and later as Membership Coordinator at Saint Paul United Methodist Church in downtown Lincoln. She was a strong believer in her faith and expressed it unwavering in her last week as she stated she was ready to go home to be with Jesus. While living an abundant life, her absolute joy was being an active part in loving and helping raise her grandchildren. She always said, “the only thing I wanted to be in life, is a mom and a grandma”, and she did it with the utmost dedication and joy. The precious memories of time spent with them is filled with dancing, shopping, baking cookies and forever laughter! Later as a Great grandmother she knew the circle was complete. She was beyond joyous to watch the love that would continue through her, in the generations to come.