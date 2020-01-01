January 29, 1956 - December 18, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janice Elaine (Bentley) Tinsley, 63, of Lincoln, NE went to be with her Lord on Dec. 18, 2019. She was born in Cozad, NE to Willis and Emily “Mae” Bentley on Jan. 29, 1956. She was united in marriage to Delbert Tinsley on Dec. 18, 1976. She had a heart for missions. From her teens to retirement, she enjoyed sharing her faith and showing Christ's love to others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, & brother, Paul Bentley. She is survived by sisters, Karen Bentley and Barbara Kasson of Omaha; son, Christian Tinsley of Lincoln and his wife LeAnn and their four children; daughter Hannah Tinsley of Lincoln; daughter Anna (Tinsley) Hooton of Kearney and her husband Tory and their four children; as well as many friends and family who will miss her dearly.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 5 - 7 pm at Christ Place Church in Lincoln. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 10 am, also at Christ Place. Memorial contributions are to the family of Jan Tinsley through Christ Place.

To send flowers to the family of Janice Tinsley, please visit Tribute Store.