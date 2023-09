Janice E. Reisen

September 1, 2023

Janice E. Reisen, 83, of Ashland, NE, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family on Friday, September 1, 2023 at her home in Ashland, NE. She was born December 1, 1939 in Wahoo, NE to Wilbur and Lillian (Pacula) Proffit.

Survived by husband of 64 years, Chuck Reisen; children, Rod Reisen and Renee (Brett) Linder; grandchildren, Matthew Reisen, Amy Reisen, Aspen Reisen, Jacob Reisen, Morgan Linder, Collin Linder, Christian Linder, Dylan Linder, Benjamin Reisen, Caitlyn Reisen and Anna Reisen; sister, Mary Lou Beckman; daughter-in-law, Christy Reisen; many other family members and friends.

Preceded in death by son Rick Reisen; parents, Wilbur “Bill” and Lillian Proffit; sister, Judy Doose; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Reisen.

Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, September 4, 2023, 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1625 Adams St., Ashland, NE.

Visitation, Sunday, September 3, 2023, 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary all at the Church.

Interment at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE.

Memorials to Kid's Cupboard, Ashland, NE

