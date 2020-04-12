Janice Ann Wood
May 10, 1942 – December 31, 2019
The family of Janice wanted to share with her friends her passing and her life. Janice was born in Lincoln to Murray and Lois (Dingman) Wood. She grew up in Lincoln, graduating from Southeast HS and the Bryan Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Her nursing career spanned over Nebraska, Texas, Georgia, Bahrain, Virginia, Florida, and Arkansas. Janice was married twice—James Hunter, III of New York and Texas (now deceased) and father to her first daughter, Kim; and to Dr. Tony Ross of Lincoln and father to her second daughter, Meagan.
Janice was diagnosed with the ALS disease. As the disease progressed, she chose to move to Milwaukee to live with her daughter, Kim, and be a patient of the ALS Clinic at the Froedert Hospital and later under hospice care. She passed away surrounded by her family in Milwaukee.
Family and friends shall always remember Janice for her zest of life, her passion for nursing, and love for all of her animals. While living on Pine Lake Road, she had so much energy and enthusiasm for gardening and taking care of all her pets—the horses (she learned the art of dressage to exhibit them) and her cats, dogs, and a pot-bellied pig. They were all a big part of her life.
Janice is survived by her loving sister, Cindy (Randy) Banta of Alabama and nephew, Ryan Leisy; her two lovely daughters—Kim (Pat) Streater, Milwaukee WI and Meagan (Harvey) Stoner, Juniata NE and six cherished grandchildren—Samantha, Katherine, Daniel, Charlotte, Amelia and Stella. Janice had a special fondness for two cousins—Harry (Sandra) Dingman, Jr. and their two sons, Harry, III and Tom, Lincoln, NE and Tony (Karen) Dingman of Long Beach, CA. Janice was preceded in death by her parents and special aunt and uncle, Eunice and Jack Bradley.
Janice had a wide circle of friends in Lincoln. She and her mother were well-known nurses and she was involved with the Lincoln Doctors Wives group and equestrian circles.
When Janice visited Nebraska, she always spent time to be with her cousins. Lots of fun was had talking, reminiscing and laughing over family adventures which took place in the Piedmont and South Cotner areas, Capital Beach and South Bend NE.
We will always miss Janice and we shall never forget that sparkle in her eye, her mischievous grin, and her infectious laugh. Rest in Peace, Janice. Memorials may be made in memory of Janice to the Capital Humane Society, The Cat House or ALS c/o The United Way.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.