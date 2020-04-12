× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janice Ann Wood

May 10, 1942 – December 31, 2019

The family of Janice wanted to share with her friends her passing and her life. Janice was born in Lincoln to Murray and Lois (Dingman) Wood. She grew up in Lincoln, graduating from Southeast HS and the Bryan Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Her nursing career spanned over Nebraska, Texas, Georgia, Bahrain, Virginia, Florida, and Arkansas. Janice was married twice—James Hunter, III of New York and Texas (now deceased) and father to her first daughter, Kim; and to Dr. Tony Ross of Lincoln and father to her second daughter, Meagan.

Janice was diagnosed with the ALS disease. As the disease progressed, she chose to move to Milwaukee to live with her daughter, Kim, and be a patient of the ALS Clinic at the Froedert Hospital and later under hospice care. She passed away surrounded by her family in Milwaukee.

Family and friends shall always remember Janice for her zest of life, her passion for nursing, and love for all of her animals. While living on Pine Lake Road, she had so much energy and enthusiasm for gardening and taking care of all her pets—the horses (she learned the art of dressage to exhibit them) and her cats, dogs, and a pot-bellied pig. They were all a big part of her life.