Janice A. Beck, 81, of Lincoln, passed away June 16, 2023. Born May 3, 1942 in Deshler, NE to Norman & Marie (Renken) Schroeder. Janice worked over 32 years for the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services. After retirement Janice was active in Kiwanis. She enjoyed her job, that she considered her hobby, at the Lancaster Event Center. She Volunteered at Food.net every Tuesday, also at the Lied Center and Community Playhouse. Janice was active at her church, Messiah Lutheran, with Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML), Messiah Foundation, and the pre-school program.