Janice A. Beck
May 3, 1942 – June 16, 2023
Janice A. Beck, 81, of Lincoln, passed away June 16, 2023. Born May 3, 1942 in Deshler, NE to Norman & Marie (Renken) Schroeder. Janice worked over 32 years for the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services. After retirement Janice was active in Kiwanis. She enjoyed her job, that she considered her hobby, at the Lancaster Event Center. She Volunteered at Food.net every Tuesday, also at the Lied Center and Community Playhouse. Janice was active at her church, Messiah Lutheran, with Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML), Messiah Foundation, and the pre-school program.
Janice is survived by her children, Lynda (Jeff) Staehr of Seward, NE, Kevin Beck of Longmont, CO and Karin Beck-Hall of Spring, TX; grandchildren, Shane (Charlie) Beck, Seth Beck, Magdalene Hall and Jace Staehr; great-grandchildren, Sam, Lina & Oliver; sisters, Glennis (Don) Kaufman & Carol (Jim) Fritz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Beck her parents and brother, Verlin.
Funeral Service: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St, Lincoln. Visitation: Wednesday, June 21st from 10am-7pm with family present from 5-7pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Interment at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church and Concordia University.
Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com