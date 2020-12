Janet Sue Lippincott, 69, passed away December 11, 2020, in Lincoln, NE. She was a long time Registered Nurse. Born July 7, 1951, in Stromsburg, NE.

Private family service will be held, live stream will begin at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, go to Roperandsons.com to view. Memorials to Bryan School of Nursing Scholarship Fund. Condolences or “Hugs From Home” online at Roperandsons.com.