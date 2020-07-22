× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janet S Eyth, age 91, of Loveland, Colorado went to Heaven on July 13, 2020. Jan was born in Neligh, Nebraska in 1929. She graduated from the University of Nebraska with a BS in History where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the Mortar Board Society and where she met and married Bill Eyth. After graduation, they lived in Beatrice, NE where they raised their 3 children Cathy (Doug), Sally (Nick), and Tom. Jan was a wonderful mother who not only supported her children in their activities, but also served in many volunteer capacities in Beatrice. She was an avid golfer and bridge player, and a member of PEO, Chapter Z.

In 1980 Jan moved to Boise, Idaho. She continued to participate in her favorite activities - Golf, attending Music concerts, PEO, and Church. She loved to travel and was always looking forward to her next "road trip" to see her children, grandchildren, and friends. She was also fortunate enough to take many other trips within the US and Internationally with friends. Her volunteer pursuits continued in Boise where she became a tour guide at the State Capitol. This led to her becoming the Supervisor for all government meetings that took place inside the capitol building between officials, citizens, lobbyists, etc. At age 80 she retired.