June 16, 1952 - August 10, 2019
Janet Pawelko, 67, of Omaha, passed away August 10, 2019, born June 16, 1952 in Pawnee City, to Ivan and Nadia (Simaschno) Pawelko.
Janet is survived by her brothers, Richard (Penny) Pawelko, of Phoenix, AZ., Dean (Sherry) Pawelko, of Lincoln, sister, Elizabeth Buman, of Portland, OR., nieces and nephews, Chris (Jeri) Pawelko, of Atlanta, GA., Jason (Kristin) Dybvig-Pawelko, Renee (James) Gabel, both of Pheonix, AZ., Sarah Pawelko, David Pawelko, Molly (Dustin) Grau, all of Lincoln, great nieces and nephews, Aleksandr Pawelko, Sofie Pawelko, Mia Dybvig-Pawelko, Wyatt Dybvig-Pawelko, and Mathieu Dybvig-Pawelko.
Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Immanuel Church, 941 Charleston Street, Lincoln. Memorials may be given to the Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd. Suite, 800 Arlington, VA., 22209. Cremation no visitation. Condolences online at lincolnalternativefuneral.com
