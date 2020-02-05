Janet Marie Swatek
Janet Marie Swatek

November 27, 1948 - January 31, 2020

Janet Marie Swatek, 71, of Lincoln, died on January 31, 2020. Mrs. Swatek was born November 27, 1948 to Arthur & Alice (Small) Graham in Pawnee City, NE. Janet worked for State Farm Insurance for over 40 years, primarily as an adjuster. Preceded in death by her parents.

Survived by her daughter, Heather Swatek; sister, Belva (Don) Poland; niece and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Fr. Justin Wylie will Celebrate. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00P-8:00P on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. A rosary will be said at 7:30 PM. The family suggests Mass Offerings in Janet's memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

Service information

Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Feb 5
Rosary
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
7:30PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Feb 6
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, February 6, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Cathedral of the Risen Christ
3500 Sheridan Boulevard
Lincoln, NE 68506
Feb 6
Interment
Thursday, February 6, 2020
12:15PM
Calvary Cemetery
3880 L St
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68510
