Janet Marie Swatek, 71, of Lincoln, died on January 31, 2020. Mrs. Swatek was born November 27, 1948 to Arthur & Alice (Small) Graham in Pawnee City, NE. Janet worked for State Farm Insurance for over 40 years, primarily as an adjuster. Preceded in death by her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Fr. Justin Wylie will Celebrate. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00P-8:00P on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. A rosary will be said at 7:30 PM. The family suggests Mass Offerings in Janet's memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.