May 20, 1930 - June 5, 2020

Janet M. Olson Harms, 90, of Lincoln, formerly of Ceresco, died Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born May 20, 1930 in Wahoo, NE to Herman and Edna (Isaacson) Sorenson. She was a member of First Covenant Church where she was involved in Bible Study Fellowship. She was also a member of the Norden Club.

Survivors include: Husband, Louis Harms (married in 1997); children and spouses, Steven (Nancy) Lind-Olson, Doug (Karen) Lind-Olson, Kevin (Gaylene) Olson, Bryan Olson and Karen (Mike) Allen; grandchildren, Jason (Gayla) Lind-Olson, Janelle (Matt) Shook, Brooke (Jeff) Norris, Jared Lind-Olson, Heather (Adam) Phipps, Ryan (Kari) Olson, Makenzie (Van) Hough, Jake Allen, Sarah Allen and Emma Allen; Great Grandchildren, Kaly, Seth, Jayda, Blake, Garrett, Addison, Kiera, Delaney, Keston, Madison, Alayna and Carter; Step-Children, Steve (Laurie) Harms, LouAnn Vollertsen, Russ (Julie) Harms, JoEllen (Guy) Griffith, many step grandchildren and great grandchildren. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, husbands, Raymond L. Lind (1951-1958), Merle O. Olson (1960-1986).

Private family services. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 2-6pm, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N 27th St., Lincoln, NE. Memorials may be given to First Covenant Church, Lincoln, NE, or Ceresco Evangelical Covenant Church. After the funeral service, the service video will be posted on Janet's obituary page. Condolences may be left online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com

