× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 28, 1944 - August 21, 2020

Janet Louise Zimmers was born on April 28, 1944 in Aurora, NE to Ralph and Eleanor (Kraus) Springer. She was a graduate of Aurora High School's class of 1962 and was Valedictorian, a member of Honor Society, participated in Nebraska Girls State, Y-Teens and FHA (serving as a State Officer), played alto saxophone in the band and was a cheerleader.

Janet earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Nebraska in Home Economics Education and went on to teach Home Economics at the Junior High School in Nebraska City. From there she went to work for Northern Natural Gas in Omaha demonstrating the gas range to high school students and teaching cooking schools in the summer. Leaving education, she took a communications position with Northern Natural Gas which then became People's Natural Gas and Aquilla. In the 1990's, her job took her to Kansas City where she retired as a Senior Project Control Analyst from Kansas City Power and Light (KCPL).