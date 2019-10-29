October 26, 2019
Janet Lee Gartner, 85, of Stromsburg, formerly of York, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Stromsburg. Funeral services 10:30 AM, Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Metz Chapel, York. Visitation 1:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 31 at the mortuary in York.
Private family interment, Burchard Town Cemtery, Burchard. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.