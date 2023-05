Janet L. Noecker of 82 of Lincoln, Nebraska and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska died on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Monarch in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Burial St. Michael's cemetery, Hartington. Visitation on Wednesday 5-8:00 PM with a Vigil service at 7:00 PM at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation continues on Thursday, at church, one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.