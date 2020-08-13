July 19, 1949 - August 11, 2020
Janet L. Hatfield, 71, of Lincoln, passed away August 11, 2020. She was born July 19, 1949, in Clarinda, IA, the second daughter of Dorothy and Earl Fryer. Retired long-time school teacher from Eagle. She was a member of First Free Church.
Family members include her husband Steven Hatfield; son Kristopher (Nicole) Hatfield, Lincoln; daughters Tricia (Laurence) Gillespie, Port Angeles, WA and Kendra (Pat) Orth, Lincoln; grandchildren Kaylee and McKenzie, Jacob and Edward, Taylor and Ryker; mother Dorothy Fryer Marvick; sister Patricia Fryer Billings (Craig Nordyke); sister-in-law Judy (Joe) Padgett; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father Earl Fryer, step-father Willis Marvick, nephew Stephen Trent Billings.
Book signing and viewing of video from noon to 5:00 p.m. Saturday (8-15-20) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill Rd.)Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Monday (8-17-20) First Free Church, 4380 South 84th Street. Janet will be buried in Vallisca, IA. Memorials to ALS or First Free Church. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
