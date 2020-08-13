Janet L. Hatfield, 71, of Lincoln, passed away August 11, 2020. She was born July 19, 1949, in Clarinda, IA, the second daughter of Dorothy and Earl Fryer. Retired long-time school teacher from Eagle. She was a member of First Free Church.

Family members include her husband Steven Hatfield; son Kristopher (Nicole) Hatfield, Lincoln; daughters Tricia (Laurence) Gillespie, Port Angeles, WA and Kendra (Pat) Orth, Lincoln; grandchildren Kaylee and McKenzie, Jacob and Edward, Taylor and Ryker; mother Dorothy Fryer Marvick; sister Patricia Fryer Billings (Craig Nordyke); sister-in-law Judy (Joe) Padgett; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father Earl Fryer, step-father Willis Marvick, nephew Stephen Trent Billings.

Book signing and viewing of video from noon to 5:00 p.m. Saturday (8-15-20) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill Rd.)Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Monday (8-17-20) First Free Church, 4380 South 84th Street. Janet will be buried in Vallisca, IA. Memorials to ALS or First Free Church. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com