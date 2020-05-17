Janet L. Farrington Brown

On May 11, Janet Lucile Farrington Brown, 82, of Crete, Nebraska passed away after a short battle with cancer. Janet was the matriarch of her beloved family and loved her family and husband, Fred, to the end. Janet was born April 7, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri as the second child of Owen Price and Helen Lucile Farrington. At age five her family moved to Alliance, Nebraska where her father owned a drug store called Holstein's. Janet and her two siblings graduated from Alliance High School, including her older brother, Daniel, and a younger sister, Mary Jo.

After graduating in 1956, Janet attended Doane College in Crete, Nebraska where she studied psychology. She met Frederic Dean Brown there, and they were married June 25, 1960. They spent their first years together in Philadelphia, where Fred attended graduate school and where they had their first child, Frederic Montgomery (Monty) Brown (1961). After Fred finished his graduate studies, they moved to Athens, West Virginia where the Browns had their second child, Jane-Stewart (1963). Janet was a dedicated stay-at-home mother. In 1965, they moved to St. Peter, Minnesota where Fred was a professor and later Dean of Faculty at Gustavus Adolphus College. In St. Peter, the “second wave” of Brown children were born: Ian Farrington (1969) and MaryHelen (1972).