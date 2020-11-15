 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janet Kay (Johnson) Ritterling
View Comments

Janet Kay (Johnson) Ritterling

{{featured_button_text}}
Janet Kay (Johnson) Ritterling

June 28, 1939 - November 12, 2020

Janet Kay (Johnson) Ritterling, 81, widow of Raymond, went to live with our Heavenly Father on November 12, 2020.

Janet was a loving and devoted mother to two daughters: Shari Lawton (Steve) of Six Mile, SC, and Vicki Schuman (Lynn) of Lincoln, NE. She was a loving and playful grandmother to four grandchildren: Brittney Becker (Kyle) of Leavenworth, KS, Corbin Lawton (Robin) of Houston, TX, Carrigan Lawton and Adley Lawton both of Six Mile, SC.

Funeral services will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler, NE. Visitation will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Kroll Funeral Home in Deshler from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Interment at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Deshler. Memorials may be given to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Condolences may be left at krollfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News