Janet Uland was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Ross and Clara Uland and passed away peacefully on April 10, 2023. Janet graduated from Lincoln High School. She lived in Lincoln for many years and was an active member of St. James United Methodist Church where she met and later married her husband, Lee Whitcomb, Jr., in 1958. Jan and Lee raised their two children, Lee and Sherry in Lincoln where she enjoyed homemaking and working as a cook in a number of healthcare settings. Jan enjoyed an active social life including helping others, square dancing and card groups. She also loved gardening, especially growing flowers. During her lifetime she traveled with family throughout the world with memorable trips to Italy, Greece, Turkey, Australia, the U.K., Alaska and Hawaii. Her family and friends knew Jan for her generosity, outgoing nature, compassion, and love of helping others. Jan and her husband moved to Oregon in 1989 where they enjoyed trips to the coast and Mt. Hood. Jan was an active member of Canby United Methodist Church where she and Lee were both involved in helping others in need, baking pies for the fair and many other projects. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her final years she moved to California closer to family to provide support.