Janet “Jan” K. Verbeek (Harms) was born in Crete NE on June 10th, 1947, to William and Betty Harms. She passed away on April 23rd, 2023, in Lincoln NE. Services are Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Visitation is Thursday from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.