She graduated from Friend High School. On May 28, 1982 Janet was united in marriage to Chris Hansen in Friend, Nebraska. Janet worked for Hughes Bros. Manufacturing. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, baking, sewing and gardening.

Janet passed away on June 17, 2023 in Cheyenne, Wyoming at the age of 78. She is survived by her children, Owen (Monica) McCullough of Seward, Nebraska, Anissa (Wayne) Servantez of Torrington, Wyoming, Brenda (Kevin) Potts of Lincoln, Nebraska, Connie Hansen (Ron Vajgrt) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Lois (Larry) Payne of Bee, Nebraska, Kathy (Bill) Shottenkirk of Lincoln, Nebraska, Dale Hansen of Lincoln, Nebraska, Dan (Trisha) Hansen of Staplehurst, Nebraska, Dave (Cindy) Hansen of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Kevin Jr. and Tyler Potts, Kylie Joe and Ben Shottenkirk, Brandon Clark, T.J. Svara, Austin, Robert, Paige, Skyler, Tonya and Sarah Hansen, Christina (Payne) Smith, Erik, Dustin and Jessica Payne, Tiberius and Katelyn McCullough; brother, Larry (Linda) Eurich of Papillion, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Patricia Eurich of Friend, Nebraska; many nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Joy and Alfred Matejka; father, Lymann Eurich; husband, Christie Hansen; brother, John Eurich; sister, Linda Hamlin.