Janet Holloway
June 22, 1934 - March 25, 2023
Janet Holloway was born June 22, 1934 in Lincoln, NE to Henry and Ella Tangeman. She was one of their 6 children. Jan attended Lincoln Northeast High.
She was married to Eugene “Bud” Holloway May 1, 1954. They had two daughters, Kim (Doug) Sparks of Lincoln and Lynn (Tony) Waickman of Raybrook, NY. She has 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is survived by 2 brothers, Bill and Frank. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Ella, brothers Don and John and sister Mary Lou Mobley. Most recently the love of her life, Bud, passed on Jan 15, 2023.
The family would like to thank Legacy Terrace and Journey House Hospice for the loving care provided. A private family graveside service will be held next week. Memorials may be sent to Southview Christian Church.