She was married to Eugene “Bud” Holloway May 1, 1954. They had two daughters, Kim (Doug) Sparks of Lincoln and Lynn (Tony) Waickman of Raybrook, NY. She has 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is survived by 2 brothers, Bill and Frank. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Ella, brothers Don and John and sister Mary Lou Mobley. Most recently the love of her life, Bud, passed on Jan 15, 2023.