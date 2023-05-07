Janet Evon (Wermager) Cooper

May 31, 1938 - May 4, 2023

Janet Evon (Wermager) Cooper, 84 years of age, of Lincoln passed away May 4, 2023. She was born on May 31, 1938. She married Philip Cooper and was married for over 50 years until his passing in 2019. She enjoyed dancing, gardening and traveling to Texas with her husband for the winter. Janet passed away on her husband's birthday and is celebrating and dancing in heaven with her husband now. Jan was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Janet is survived by her son, David Cooper (Terri); daughter, Sharon Baker (Dirk); brothers: Scott Wermager (Lydia), Lyle Wermager (Maria Luisa), Steve Wermager (Julie); and grandchildren: Gina Dejong (Dan), Grant Cooper, Kristin Engebretson (Colin), Kade Baker and Maya Baker. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers: Gordy, Harold and Robert Wermager.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Graveside Service will be Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 South 14th Street. (Please gather for procession at gate 2 of the cemetery by 10:20 a.m.). Celebration of Life to immediately follow the Graveside service at 11:30 a.m. on May 11, 2023, at Roca Ridge, 5265 Prairie Sage, Dr. Roca, NE.

