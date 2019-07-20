September 25, 1942 - July 18, 2019
Janet C. Chrastil slipped away from us July 18, 2019 surrounded by her family in Lincoln. She was born on September 25, 1942 to James and Rose(Chudly) Hromadka in Friend. Janet was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was raised in Milligan . She attended school at District 71 and graduated with the class of 1960. On August 6, 1960, she was united in marriage to John F Chrastil. In this union of marriage, twin daughters were born, Shellie and Sheri. They made their home on a farm near Hallam.
Janet is survived by her twin daughters Shellie Chrastil (friend Bob) Lincoln and Sheri (Alan) Holsing, Dewitt. Grandsons Kris (Blaire) Holsing, Clatonia and Andrew (Alexa) Holsing, Lincoln. Great-grandchildren Judd and Ivy Holsing and Augusta Holsing. Sisters-in-law Neola Hromadka, Lincoln, Betty Zelenka, Milligan, Janet Johnson, Carolyn Prazak both of Lincoln and her brother-in-law Ben Muff, Garner Iowa. Many nieces and nephews. Cats Bunnie and Mindie. Preceded in death by her parents and husband, brother Wayne Hromadka and sister Evelyn Vnoucek (Arnold), sister-in-law Clara Muff, brothers-in-law John Zelenka, Mike Johnson, and Frank Prazak.
Funeral will be at 3 pm Monday, July 22, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Nathan Reckling will be presiding the funeral. The viewing will begin Sunday with family greeting relatives and friends from 4-8pm also at Lincoln Memorial. Interment will be at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.lincolnfh.com