× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janet Anne (Harris) Norris

June 13, 1940 - May 16, 2020

Janet (Jan) was born in Gothenburg, NE to the late Robert (Wayne) Harris & Theresa Marie (Berger) Harris. Jan grew up in Holdrege and graduated from Holdrege High School. She then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, graduating in 1962 and married Bill Norris in that same year. Jan started her career as a nursery school teacher for the visually impaired and blind and then taught Spanish and math at Irving Middle School before starting a family. She was a district manager for Avon Corporation for 16 years, a job she absolutely loved. In that job, she was able to channel her unbounded energy to help others be successful.

Jan thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and her and Bill spent time riding the trails and running 5 and 10k races in Lincoln. She was a big supporter of the Nature Conservancy and made the pilgrimage annually to see the Sandhill Cranes as they migrated north. She truly enjoyed traveling. Jan and Bill hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon with friends, traveled to Peru on mission trips and visited some amazing places on other environmentally focused trips.