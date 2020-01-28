Janet Ann Smetter

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, at the Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Beaver Crossing Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, 1-9:00 p.m. and with the family receiving relatives and friends from 6-8:00 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home, Friend.