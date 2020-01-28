Janet Ann Smetter
Janet Ann Smetter

Janet Ann Smetter

December 5, 1960 - January 25, 2020

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, at the Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Beaver Crossing Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, 1-9:00 p.m. and with the family receiving relatives and friends from 6-8:00 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home, Friend.

Service information

Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
Lauber Funeral Home
814 Maple Street
Friend, NE 68359
